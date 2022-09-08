Roselyn Helen Koenig

JORDAN — Roselyn Koenig, age 95, of Jordan, MN, passed on Sept. 6, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Sept 9, and guests may view the mass at sjbjordan.org. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.

