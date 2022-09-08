Roselyn Helen Koenig

JORDAN — Roselyn Koenig, age 95, of Jordan, MN, passed on Sept. 6, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, Sept 9, and guests may view the mass at sjbjordan.org. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.
Born September 23, 1926, in Jordan, MN, Roselyn Helen was the daughter of Henry and Hildegard (Wermerskirchen) Schoenecker. She attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School and graduated from New Prague High School. Roselyn received a RN degree at St. Mary's School of Nursing and worked at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague, MN.
Roselyn married Albert Joseph Koenig on June 8, 1948, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. On a farm in Jordan, they raised nine children. In her spare time, Roselyn enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and especially history and genealogy. The most important passion in her life was family.
Forever loved by her children, Kay (Tom) Cloutier, Dan (Carol) Koenig, Karen (Mark) Anderson, Barbara Boucher, Brian (Lorri) Koenig, Terese (Tom) Mitchell, Lisa (Scott Korzenowski) Sweeney, Tom (Shari) Koenig; 22 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Sr. Catherine Schoenecker, Ann Gibney, Mary Trudell; other relatives and friends. Roselyn is preceded in death by husband, Albert; son, David; great-grandsons, Karson and Max; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Clayton (Helen) Schoenecker; brothers-in-law, Pat Gibney and Dick Trudell.
