Rosalie (Kerben) Vande Voort

FARIBAULT — Rosalie Louise (Kerben) Vande Voort, age 85, died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Faribault Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, with the Reverend Jamie Risser officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rosalie was born on November 3, 1936, in Perham, Minnesota to parents, Ernest and Lenora (Freiheit) Kerben.
She was an avid seamstress, and she had an insatiable love for reading. Rosalie enjoyed recipes, planning menus, cooking, and decorating for the holidays and special occasions spent with family and friends.
After accomplishing her long-desired nursing degree, she shared her caring and compassionate nature while employed at Martin Luther Manor in Bloomington and Pleasant Manor in Faribault.
Rosalie was an inspiration to many. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in life with courage and grace.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Alderman, David Alderman, Peggy (Nulph) and Milt Wiskocil, Nancy (Nulph) Roberts and Bonita (Nulph) and Joseph Zerck; grandchildren, Jason and Tamara Zerck, Joshua Zerck, Jessica (Zerck) Strunk, Jennifer (Larson) Streitz, Jacob Larson, Richard Hawthorne, Tyler Hawthorne and Alexander Alderman; great grandchildren, Anna and Amelia Zerck, Jason, Jamie, Etta and Nola Strunk; and her sister, Sylvia S. Kerben.
She was preceded by her parents and husbands, Peter Alderman, James L. Nulph and Robert Vande Voort.
