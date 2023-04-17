FARIBAULT — Ronna E. Richardson, age 76, of Faribault, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Ronna E., the daughter of Robert and Nona (Swartwoudt) Little, was born January 20, 1947, in Northfield. She graduated from Northfield High School. During her high school years, she worked as a candy striper for the Northfield Hospital. She later worked as a personal care assistant in home health, at Deaconess Towers and while working at The Wilson Center, she met LaVerne Richardson and they were married on August 1, 1986, in Faribault and he preceded her in death on March 17, 2008. Ronna enjoyed spending time with her family, and she especially loved her cats.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Irene Little of Lonsdale; niece, Irene Helgeson of Faribault; nephews, Rodney R. (and Kristie) Little of Owatonna and Mike (and Kim) Little of Dundas; three stepchildren and their families, Rhonda (and Dave) Cooper, Russell (and Bobbie) Richardson and Rick (and Kristie) Richardson, all of Davenport, IA; great and great great nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, LaVerne; brother, Rodney E.; sister, Roberta; aunts and uncles.
A special Thank You to Trent Churchill and Cameran Helgeson for the extra help caring for their great aunt.