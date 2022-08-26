Ronald A. Schwartz

FARIBAULT — Ron Schwartz, age 96, of Faribault, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Faribault Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault, on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. A light lunch will be provided after the service, followed by interment at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. Military rites will be provided by Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Ronald Allison Schwartz, the son of William and Thea Schwartz, was born on August 15, 1926, in St. Paul, MN. He married Jean Petersen on March 22, 1947, in St. Paul. They were married for 67 years and had five children together. Although he never lost his sense of humor, Ron was never quite the same after Jean passed in 2014.
Ron served his country twice, in the Navy during WWII, and later in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He joined the Navy right after his 17th birthday, serving in Hawaii for three years. He often said he grew up in Hawaii, living there for three years during tumultuous times and formative years.
Following his Navy service, Ron worked as a manager for Northwestern Bell Telephone at several locations around southern Minnesota, finally settling in Faribault in 1958. Ron retired from NWB in 1993 after 44 years of service with the company. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing and traveling with Jean. But nothing was more fun for him than spending time with his family.
Ron was active in many service organizations in Faribault, including the Elks, Lions, VFW, and American Legion. He was also a dedicated member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, traveling the country to represent Minnesota.
Ron was very active at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. He served the church in many capacities, including stints on the church council and as church president.
Ron is survived by his five children, JoAnne Schwartz of San Francisco, Richard (Juliet) Schwartz of Faribault, William (Annette) Schwartz of Apple Valley, Timothy Bruce of Minneapolis, and Barbara (Matt) Sugrue of Faribault; nine grandchildren, Herman Holland, Natalie Holland, Jacob Duncan, Mitchell (Donella) Duncan, Evan Schwartz, Will Schwartz, Lily Schwartz, Wolfgang Bruce-Peralta, and Krisha Schwartz; four great grandchildren, Vito Duncan, Morrel Duncan, Ellia Duncan, and Isla Duncan; one sister-in-law, Dorothy (Gus) Nelson of Hudson, WI; one brother-in-law, David (Jane) Peterson of Kimberly, WI;
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, William and Thea, two sisters, Gladys Markow and Eileen Zimmerman; one brother, William Schwartz; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Ray and Audrey Larson; four brothers-in-law, Dean Larson, Darrel Ray, Dallas Zimmerman, and Harold Markov.
