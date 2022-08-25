FARIBAULT — Roger William Hohnstadt, age 87, of Faribault, died on August 25, 2022, due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Faribault.
Funeral service will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am with the Reverend Michael Zaske officiating. Interment will be at German Lake Cemetery in rural Waterville.
Visitation will be held in the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Roger was born on September 1, 1934, in Lamberton to William and Esther (Kuehn) Hohnstadt. He attended Waterville Public High School and graduated in 1953. After graduation, he united in marriage with Florence Tolzmann on February 18, 1956, in Meriden. Roger graduated from Mankato State College with his bachelor's degree in 1965. Roger was previously employed with Marsh Construction, Elysian Auto Company, Nutting Truck and Caster Company and Faribault Public Schools until his retirement in 2000.
Roger is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Bonnie (and Greg) Becker of Faribault, Barbara (and Johny) Jenkins of Owatonna, Linda (and Dan) Hanegraaf of Faribault, and Nancy (and Jim) Bokelmann of Madison Lake; grandchildren, Jennifer Sokolow, Amy Callahan, Vikki Ebenhoh, Tara Seykora, Keshia Farrand, Roxana Kennedy, Morgan Hanegraaf, Nicholas Hanegraaf, Hannah Bokelmann and Derek Bokelmann; great grandchildren, Talia Rowell, Clara Ebenhoh, William Ebenhoh, Stella Seykora, Henry Seykora, Sebastian Kennedy and Atticus Kennedy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther; son, Dale Roger; and brothers, Wallace and Howard.
