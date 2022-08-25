Roger William Hohnstadt

FARIBAULT — Roger William Hohnstadt, age 87, of Faribault, died on August 25, 2022, due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Faribault.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Aug 27
Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
11:00AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
