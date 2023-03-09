FARIBAULT — Rodney L. Amundsen, age 62, of Faribault, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Amundsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
FARIBAULT — Rodney L. Amundsen, age 62, of Faribault, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Rodney Leon, the son of Gary and Karen (Pederson) Amundsen, was born September 13, 1960, in Minneapolis. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Cosmos High School. Rodney retired from the State of Minnesota - Faribault Regional Center after working there for many years. He also owned numerous businesses including Strike Zone of Faribault, KRB Auto of Morristown and Bradley House of Lonsdale. Rodney enjoyed playing cards and pool, watching sports and collecting sports memorabilia.
Survivors include his two children, Kristine (and Alvie) Ratermann of Faribault and Jason (and Danielle) Amundsen of St. Joseph; three stepchildren, Mitchell, Philip, and Shannon; 22 grandchildren; his mother, Karen Amundsen of Fridley; brother, Lonnie (and Savinee) Amundsen of Minnetonka; former wives Deborah of St. Cloud and Kim of Perham; his beloved dog, Greta; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; a son, Bradley; a brother, Brian and many other close relatives.
boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.