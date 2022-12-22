LONSDALE — Rodney E. Little, age 73 of Lonsdale, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 19, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Little as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Friday night will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
LONSDALE — Rodney E. Little, age 73 of Lonsdale, MN passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Rodney Errol, the son of Robert and Nona (Swartwoudt) Little was born on July 28, 1949 in Northfield, MN. He attended Northfield High School and graduated with the class of 1967. Following high school, Rodney served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On June 10, 1972 he was united in marriage to Irene Thomas at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli, MN. Rodney was a lifelong farmer in Forest and Bridgewater Townships. He enjoyed farming his land and tending to his animals. Rodney and Irene enjoyed taking long road trips to Iowa, Wisconsin and Duluth. Rodney was also a lifelong caretaker of Cannon City Cemetery and was President of the Cemetery Association.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Little of Lonsdale; by his daughter, Irene Helgeson of Faribault and by his son, Mike (Kim) Little of Dundas; by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; by his sister, Ronna Richardson of Faribault; by brothers-in-law, Lee (Linda) Thomas of New Prague, and Bob Thomas of Faribault; by his sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Thomas and Joan (Dale) Brooks, both of Faribault and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nona Little, by his sister, Roberta Little, by his In-laws, Sylvester and Beatrice Thomas, by his brother-in-law, Vern Richardson and by four sisters-in-law, Sandy Thomas, Annie Cortez, Sharon Meillier and Darlene Thomas in infancy.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister officiating. Interment will be held at the Cannon City Cemetery with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.