Robert William Bob Olson

NERSTRAND — Robert "Bob" William Olson, age 78, of Nerstrand, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Robert William Olson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 23
Visitation
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 23
Service
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
11:00AM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments