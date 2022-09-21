FARIBAULT — Robert P. Borchert, age 77, of Faribault, died on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault with the Reverend Carol Sinykin officiating. Interment will be held later at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. The family request guest to please wear a face mask.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at church on Tuesday.
Robert Paul was born on June 11, 1945, to Harold and Beata (Hoffmann) Borchert in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School and joined the US Army Reserves, serving for 27 years and retiring as Sergeant First Class. On January 24, 1970, he married Teresa Barth in Morristown. He was previously employed by Rice County Highway Department and served on the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District. Bob loved playing golf, cards, and a good joke. Bob never missed an opportunity to visit with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughter, Erin Borchert; special family friend, Anne Langer; brother, Harold Borchert of Lincoln, NE; sisters-in-law, RuthAnn Borchert of Faribault and Marie Borchert of Mountain Home, ID; sister-in-law, Myrna Barth of Pine Island and brother-in-law, Brain (and Barb) Barth of Casa Grande, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Beata; brothers, Marvin, Warren and Cedric Borchert; sister, Linda Hageseth; sister-in-law, Janice Borchert; parents-in-law, Francis "Dutch" and Eleanor Barth and brother-in-law, Brent Barth.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault, Allina Hospice of Owatonna or Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
