FARIBAULT — Robert M. Stanton, age 71, of Faribault, MN, passed away April 11, 2023, at his home following an extended illness.
Robert Martin was born on June 7, 1951, in Faribault, MN, to Martin and Maxine (Chappuis) Stanton. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1970. He was married to Janiece (Jan) Chmelik on September 23, 1972 at the Sacred Heart Church in Faribault. Bob was a lifelong resident of Wells Township and was in the dairy & agriculture industry. A favorite place for Bob was Hoy's Resort, hanging out with Merle & Judy along with the other regulars. He loved playing cards. Soon after a game started, the stories would start to fly. Bob had a real gift for gab... part Irish ya know, the laughter would flourish, and he had a great smile to go along with it. Family was most important to him. He was very proud of his children and adored his grandchildren. He was not afraid of hard work. Even though his health issues at times were a challenge, with the help of his family, especially his son Chad and good friends, he was able to handle his work well and took much pride in it. He was also willing to help others when they needed it. Even now, helping others by donating his body to Mayo Research. Bob's family would like to say a special thank you to his sister Mary Kay, his brother Peter and, to an unexpected friend, Ted Gamroth along with his wife, Kay. They gave of themselves so unselfishly by donating their kidney so that Bob could live a better life. A thank you doesn't seem like enough.
Thank you to Allina Health Hospice.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Stanton; children, Tera Kasal (Steve), Dana Murtha (Pat), and Chad Stanton (Tiffany); grandchildren, Max, Evan, and Zack Kasal, Chase, Gabrielle, and Brooklyn Murtha, and Reese Stanton; siblings, Pat Stanton, Mary Kay Reynolds (Harvey), Peter Stanton (Colleen), and Kim Stanton; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Maxine Stanton, his brother Michael Stanton and his infant sister, Lenore Stanton along with other relatives and great friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Visitation will also be held on Friday, May 5th from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider registering as a kidney donor or sending a donation in Bob's name to the Hospice Foundation of America, The American Kidney Foundation or any charity of your choice.