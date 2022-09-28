Robert J. Trench

FARIBAULT — Robert James Trench, a lifelong resident of Faribault, Minnesota, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022, at the age of 87.
Bob was born February 20, 1935, to Martin and Ruth (Schultz) Trench. After the death of his father when he was only 13, Bob worked various jobs to help support the family while also continuing his schooling. His maternal grandfather, Gus, was a valuable influence during that challenging time of his life, of which Bob remained forever grateful.
On July 15, 1955, Bob was united in marriage to Kay Marie Sexter. They were blessed with four daughters, Lauri, Ann, Krista, and Terri. In addition to being a loving father to his girls, he built a successful career, first at Northern States Power Company, where he spent 13 years - and then for 28 years at the State Bank of Faribault, where he eventually served as Executive Vice President until his retirement in 1997.
Bob was an avid golfer. He and Kay also loved to travel, visiting much of the country via the family's numerous summer road trips, and even enjoying a couple excursions abroad. Their true passion, though, took root during a family vacation in the summer of '64. It was there at a resort in the Itasca area of northern Minnesota where the tradition of getting away to Lake George began. The beautiful lake quickly became a special place to the family, with generations of Trenches cherishing time there over the next 50 years.
Faribault, however, was always Bob's beloved home, and he was an active member of the community - serving as president of the Rotary Club and holding many leadership roles within his church. He was raised in the Trinity Lutheran Church and was a longtime member of both Our Savior's Lutheran Church and the Faribault Evangelical Free Church. One of his favorite sayings was, "One day at a time sweet Jesus."
During his golden years, those days seemed spent mostly as an engaged, loving, and enthusiastic grandpa. In addition to taking a few trips to Disney World with grandkids, Bob and Kay put on untold highway miles attending various activities and sporting events - from the familiar basketball, football, baseball, and golf, to newfound passions for hockey, lacrosse, cross country, swimming, and dance. They never seemed more alive than when spending time with their growing family and proudly watching and cheering them on in their various endeavors.
Bob is survived by three daughters and their husbands: Lauri (James) Paul of Woodbury, Krista (Ryan) Gannon of La Crosse, and Terri (Jonathan) Lindahl of Plymouth; 12 grandchildren: Joe (Alissa) Paul, Chris (Mary) Paul, Alan Trench, Robert Trench (Rachel Dyer), Mark Marino White, Lynn (Dan) Wendt, Emily (Doug) Leskee, Lilli Gannon (Mason Jacobs), Jeff (Ariel) Lindahl, Jay Lindahl, Julia Lindahl, and Josephine Lindahl; ten great-grandchildren; and his brother and sister-in-law, Eugene & Pat Trench.
He was preceded in death by Kay, his wife of over 61 years; daughter, Ann Trench Marino; sister and brother-in-law, LaVon & Merlyn Lenox; father and mother, Martin & Ruth; and father/mother-in-law, Kenneth & Margaret Sexter.
An open house visitation for all family and friends who wish to join in celebrating Bob's life will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Boldt Funeral Home, 300 Prairie Avenue SW, in Faribault. A private family service will be held.
