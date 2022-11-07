FARIBAULT — Robert F. "Bob" Ford, age 93 of Faribault, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Robert Francis, the son of Francis and Lorena (Baker) Ford was born on August 4, 1929 in Faribault, MN. He attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1947. After high school Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On November 14, 1953 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Blackmer at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. In 1969 Bob started Faribo Farm & Home Supply and their family owned and operated the business for 50 years. Bob enjoyed the friendships that were formed over the years and seeing customers every day. Bob also started other businesses including the Sunrise Trailer Court, a carwash and even went to school to learn how to be an auctioneer. He also farmed and his family would sell the sweet corn that he grew. Bob enjoyed gardening, and whatever he grew he gave away to family and friends, canning, baking, making stained glass lamps and windows and hunting and fishing. In retirement, Bob and Phyllis wintered for over 20 years in Alamo, TX. They enjoyed traveling and saw many parts of the world. Spending time with his family was always cherished and he loved sharing life stories with them. Bob was very generous but didn't want to be recognized for his gifts. Bob and Phyllis were inducted into the Bethlehem Academy Court of Honor for the many activities that they were influential in starting.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Hospice for the loving care that was given to Bob.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis Ford; by his children, Dawn (Randy) Christensen, Michele (Mark) Evans, Mike (Mary) Ford, Tim Ford, Pat Ford and Jenny (Jason) Goodwin; by 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; by his daughter-in-law, Cindy Ford and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Francis "Butch" Ford, his sister, Betty Blackmer, his brother, Richard Ford and by his half-brother, Clayton Pecore.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veteran Association.
Visitation will be held at the Church of St. Patrick on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Academy High School, the Church of St. Patrick or a charity of the donor's choice in memory of Bob.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
