FARIBAULT — Robert E. "Bob" Staska, age 78, of Faribault, MN, passed away suddenly on September 27, 2022, at his home.
Robert Eugene was born on May 14, 1944, in Northfield, MN, to Henry and Bernice (Ciecmierowksi) Staska. He graduated from Montgomery High School with the class of 1962 and served in the Minnesota National Guard for six years. Bob was married to Barbara Ann Halla on October 8, 1966, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Litomysl, MN. For over 40 years Bob worked in the blending department at the Faribault Woolen Mill. In addition, he was self-employed delivering appliances for Montgomery Ward and bought houses for rental properties that he and Barb maintained. Their family also cared for Riverside Cemetery in Medford for many years. Bob loved his family and enjoyed all their adventures together camping and traveling. They raised their family in Medford and lived there for 40 years. Bob and Barb then traveled to Baudette, MN for the summers and Needles, CA for the winters and currently resided in Faribault. The two loved traveling and spent time in all states, Canada, and many parts of the world. Bob enjoyed the time he spent with friends and family hunting and fishing.
Bob was involved and volunteered with many organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Faribault 4th Degree Knights of Columbus serving as Faithful Navigator, Medford 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer fireman for the Medford Fire Department for 20 years, chairman of the Fireman's Relief Association, and president of the Medford Civic Club. He was a member of the Owatonna Legion, Owatonna Elks, and the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles serving as treasurer and chaplain.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Staska; children, Robert Staska Jr. (Gina), Rochelle Le (Tuan), Roxanne Jilaow (Aden), and Rodney Staska (Shelly); eight grandchildren, Stacia, William "Billy" (Amber), Emily, Sahra, Ayub "A.J.", Dylan, Salma, and Anwar; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bernice; and his brother, Ronald Staska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church in Medford, with Fr. James Starasinich, officiating. Interment with honors will be at the Resurrection Cemetery in Medford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Monday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
