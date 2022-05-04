MORRISTOWN — Robert 'Bob' Meschke, age 81, of Morristown, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Morristown Riverside Cemetery, military rites provided by the American Legion Post #149, Morristown. No visitation will be held. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the American Legion, Morristown following the committal service.
Bob Meschke, the son of Elmer and Gusty (Giesler) Meschke was born June 25, 1940. Bob attended Morristown High School and joined the Marine Corps in 1958. He married Joy Lips on June 2, 1962. Bob was employed by NSP for 36 years until his retirement in 1996.
Bob was active in Marine Corps League, Morristown American Legion, Rice County Fair Board, and very active in church and the Morristown community.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog. Restoring military vehicles, traveling, fishing, hunting, card playing and giving grief to his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; two children, Randy Meschke (Theresa) and Wendy Hall (Steve); 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren: Anthony and Rose Meschke (Ruby, Colton and June) and April and Andy Matthes (Grant, Wade and Evan). Honorary family members, Mike, Adrienne and Maggie O'Rourke. His sister, Mryna Melby (Dean).
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and LaVonne Meschke.
In place of flowers please send memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault or Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown.