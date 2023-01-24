FARIBAULT — Robert (Bob) Horvath died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was 78 years old.
Bob was born January 22, 1945, in Moline, IL, to Peter J. Horvath and Opal E. Doeling. He and his four brothers were raised in Fargo, ND, by his mother. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a consummate patriot. Bob worked hard throughout his life from various physical labor jobs to North Dakota Safety Inspector, Manager of TCI Cable Company, and a Property Manager. As a property manager he was a strong advocate for tenant rights.
Bob and Cathy were married in Fargo, ND, and settled in Minot, ND. Both retired in 2014 and moved to Faribault, MN, to be closer to family, and were members of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage often finding that laughter was the best medicine. Many summers they traveled to Emerald Isle, NC, for beach time with Cathy's sister Cheryl and all her family. They took many camping trips in their motorhome (aka "the hut"). Bob loved animals, especially his Saint Bernard, Brandy. Bob and Cathy fostered many dogs through Rescue 55021. Bob loved history and could debate facts with anyone. He was a dedicated longtime Vikings fan and loved to golf.
Bob is survived by his wife, Cathy; their daughter, Stefanie Horvath (Christy); five children from his first marriage, Sharyl (Tim) Meredith, Robert (Christine) Horvath Jr., Brad (Linda) Horvath, Brent (Shawna) Horvath, and Brian (Gigi) Horvath; brother, Ron (Kathy) Horvath; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and three brothers.
"He loved and was loved."
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, followed by military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. The Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link on Bob's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault, or a non-profit of your choice in memory of Bob.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.