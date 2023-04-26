Rita Bussert

FARIBAULT, MN — Rita E. Bussert, age 84 of Faribault, MN passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 following an extended illness at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault.
Rita Ethel, the daughter of Simon and Ethel (Schones) McBride was born on May 22, 1938 in Faribault. She attended Bethlehem Academy High School. On October 20, 1956 she was united in marriage to Paul Bussert at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Paul preceded her in death on August 24, 2008. Paul and Rita owned and operated Bussert Auto Parts and later Bussert Tractor Parts for many years. Rita also cared for their eight children during this time. Rita enjoyed camping at LeMieux's Resort, gardening, canning, going to garage sales, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles and watching EWTN and other shows. She was a member of the Rosary Society, the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Ladies Auxiliary, the Moose Lodge Auxiliary, Cedar Lake Sportsman Club and the Rice County Steam and Gas Association.
She is survived by her eight children, Julia (Duane) LaCanne of Warsaw, MN, Mary Kay (Ken) Spinler of Meriden, MN, Theresa (Brian) Schweisthal of Faribault, MN, Michael Bussert of Owatonna, MN, Patty (Brad) Holter of Faribault, MN, Kathleen Bussert-Pleschourt of Florida (Michael Pleschourt of Faribault), Joy Bussert of Faribault, MN and Connie (Troy) Krenske of Faribault, MN; by many grandchildren and great grandchildren; by her sister, Carol (Dennis) Dettmer of Seattle, WA and by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons, Curtis and Joshua Holter, by her sister, Ethel "Vicki" McBride and by two brothers, Lyle and LeRoy McBride.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to a charity of the donors choice in memory of Rita.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
