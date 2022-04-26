Richard Westphal

KENYON — Richard Gerald Westphal, 85, of Kenyon, passed away on April 24,2022, at the Homestead Hospice house in Owatonna.
He was born November 14, 1936 in Faribault, to Adolph and Edythe (Murphy) Westphal. Richard grew up and graduated in Kenyon, before enlisting in the United States Navy with his brother. He was stationed in Virginia when he went on leave to New York and met Judith Hadsell. They would then be relocated to San Francisco where they would be married on June 22, 1958. Richard then re-enlisted after the birth of their first child and would be moved through out the United States and Panama. Richard would achieve the rank of Chief Petty Officer before retiring from the United States Navy. After retirement, Richard attended school at St. Cloud Technical College. Upon graduation he would work for Republic, Northwest, and Delta Airlines as a computer programmer. After his second retirement Richard and Judith retired to their lake property on Ponto Lake in Backus for several year before moving back to Kenyon.
Richard would be described as patient and well organized. He always went above and beyond any task that he took on. He was fully committed to his wife and family and set a great example for his children. He loved to watch westerns and listen to Don Williams. Richard's passion was to go fishing for walleye. He was very active in the VFW, American Legion and the Color Guard in Kenyon. He also enjoyed coffee in the morning with the guys.
He is survived by his wife Judith Westphal of Kenyon; daughters, Kelly Westphal of Kenyon; Lynne (Darryl) Giese of Faribault; Robin (Rod) Elton of Cottage Grove; sons, Scott (Mary) Westphal of Riverview, FL; Jody Westphal of Montgomery; granddaughters, Melissa (Brandon) Beaune, Jessica (Jordan) Watkins, LaLonnie (Alex) Mullenberg, Amanda Elton; grandsons, Michael Burlingame, Joshua Westphal, Scott (Jessica) Westphal Jr, Corey Giese, Drew (Jennifer) Moorman; Step Granddaughter Tiffany Breuer; and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Edythe Westphal; brother Donald "Dutch" Westphal of Kenyon; and sister Mary "Sharon" (William) Nedrow of Roanoke,VA.
A visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon on Friday April 29th, 2022 from 12PM-2:30PM, with a short prayer service starting at 2:30PM. Burial will be held at Kenyon Cemetery with the Kenyon Honor Guard presenting honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Kenyon VFW Post 141.