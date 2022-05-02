Richard J. O'Neill

ROSEMOUNT — Richard Joseph O'Neill departed this earth and met his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2022.
Richard Joseph O'Neill was born in Faribault, MN, on December 24, 1927, and was raised in Warsaw, MN. He was the third of four children born to Mary E. (Barrett) and George Edward O'Neill. Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Leo, who had died at the age of three from scarlet fever, his two sisters Francis Thraen and Kathleen Condon, as well as two sons, a premature infant who died at birth, and Joseph Richard O'Neill.
Richard grew up in Warsaw, raising chickens and ducks, fishing in the river, and working with horses. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy in Faribault in 1946. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the Army Air Force, where he served as a Communications Officer stateside during the Korean War from 1948-1952. While stationed at Stewart Air Base near Newburgh, New York, Richard met his future wife of almost 65 years, Mary Bernadette Doody, at a dance organized for the service men. Richard married Mary on August 3, 1957, at the Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, New York. They then made their home in Warsaw, MN, where they raised their children: Ann, Joe, Colleen, John, and Joan.
Richard worked at the Faribault Regional Center for 37 years and 8 months; Following many years of work as a health care technician, Richard finished his employment there as a custodian. After retirement, he worked part-time for 13 years as a greeter at Walmart, where he enjoyed talking with friends and customers. After Richard retired for good, he and Mary took several trips to Branson, MO, and to South Dakota for well-deserved fun.
Richard was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He later became a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, also in Faribault, where he served on the church council for several terms, helped to raise money for expansion and improvements, and served as an usher. When the Faribault Catholic churches consolidated into Divine Mercy, Richard continued to serve.
Richard loved and owned horses for many years. He was an original member of the Cannon Valley Saddle Club in Faribault. As such, he helped to organize and participated in many riding events, and brought home scores of ribbons. Richard also loved his flower gardens, especially his peony bushes, roses, and lilacs.
Richard was a loving, supportive, and encouraging husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Although often a man of few words, Richard taught the most important life lessons to his children in the way he lived his life by demonstrating his faith in God, the importance of character, hard work, sacrifice, and service to others.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife Mary, children Ann O'Neill, Colleen (Terry) Timmons, John (Linda) O'Neill, and Joan (Mike) Becker, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault, MN, with Fr. Louis Floeder, presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior to the mass. Following this service, Richard will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. A luncheon will be provided at Divine Mercy. Friends and family are invited to attend, share memories, and celebrate Richard's life.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.