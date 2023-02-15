Richard J. Misgen

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Richard Misgen died on February 14, 2023. He passed in the company of his loving wife, Janet. Both Richard and Janet were graduates of Bethlehem Academy of Faribault. Richard is the son of Hugo and Genevieve Misgen of Faribault. He is a veteran of the Korean War, serving two years in Korea. After service Richard attended the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1960 and a Master's degree in 1963. He spent his entire professional career at Abbott Northwestern Hospital spanning 31 years, 25 of which he was Director of Pharmacy Services. Richard was always so proud of the excellent level of services provided to patients of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

