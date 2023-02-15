Richard J. Misgen

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Richard Misgen died on February 14, 2023. He passed in the company of his loving wife, Janet. Both Richard and Janet were graduates of Bethlehem Academy of Faribault. Richard is the son of Hugo and Genevieve Misgen of Faribault. He is a veteran of the Korean War, serving two years in Korea. After service Richard attended the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1960 and a Master's degree in 1963. He spent his entire professional career at Abbott Northwestern Hospital spanning 31 years, 25 of which he was Director of Pharmacy Services. Richard was always so proud of the excellent level of services provided to patients of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Richard was elected President of the Minnesota State Health System Pharmacists, serving the hospital pharmacists of the state of Minnesota. He also served a term on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota State Pharmaceutical Association.
Richard was the recipient of the Hallie Bruce Memorial Award. This award is given to a pharmacist for making major contributions to the practice of hospital pharmacy in Minnesota.
He was the founder and coordinator of the Metropolitan Hospital Drug Purchasing Group. This hospital pharmacy group combined the pharmaceutical purchases of all private hospitals in the Twin Cities area. Considerable cost savings for pharmaceuticals resulted from bidding and awarding contract to a single supplier.
He loved the outdoors spending time with family and friends hunting and fishing. He also was a beekeeping hobbyist, maker of maple syrup, pickles, and jams/jellies.
Richard was preceded in death by parents Hugo and Genevieve Misgen, siblings Raymond Misgen, Candice Braun, and Robert (and Ruth) Misgen. He is survived by his wife Janet Misgen, his sister Marilyn (and Charles) Schema, his children John (and Sharon) Misgen of Scandia, Kathleen Dorwart (and Andrew) of Stillwater, and Thomas (and Rebecca) Misgen of Mercer, WI. He has five grandchildren: Kaitlyn Dorwart, Cassandra (and Nathan) Bopp, Michael Misgen, Matthew Dorwart and Luke Dorwart, and two great-grandchildren: Melanie Bopp and Gustavo Dorwart.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association
For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the funeral through a link on Richard's obituary page on ParkerKohlFH.com