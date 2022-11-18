FARIBAULT — Richard H. Budde, age 78, of Faribault, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home.
FARIBAULT — Richard H. Budde, age 78, of Faribault, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling Township, Rice County on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker officiating. Interment will be in the St. John's Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Richard Herman, the son of Elmer and Lorna (Homeier) Budde was born on December 26, 1943, in Faribault. He was united in marriage to Vivian LeRoy. Richard previously worked for Farmers Co-op of Northfield then after many years of farming in Nerstrand, he retired from ABC Bus/Coach Crafters. He liked to play cards, the board game Sequence, mowing the lawn, camping and being around people.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian; three children, Paul (and Lisa) Budde of Faribault, Cindy (and Jeff) Velzke of Waterville and Vicki (and Mike) Britt of New Richland; grandchildren, Jacob and Erich Velzke, Derek, Naomi, Mackenzi, Cedrick and Alexis Sawatzky and Michael and Randy Britt; great grandchildren, Addison and Carson Sawatzky; brother, Martin (and Sally) Budde; sisters, Lucille Moore and Linda St. Martin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lorna Budde; and siblings, Gladys Anderson, Paul E. Budde and Phyllis Budde.
