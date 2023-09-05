Richard G. Borst

HASTINGS — Richard G. Borst, age 83, of Hastings, passed away at Benedictine Living Community in Hastings on Monday, September, 4, 2023. He was born in Faribault, MN on January 6, 1940. He was a machinist at 3M for over 30 years. Richard enjoyed traveling, wood crafts, bowling, golfing, and water sports. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores A. Borst; parents, George and Georgia Borst. Richard is survived by his children, Deb (Art) Pitt, Mary Wright, Donna Dettwiler, Ron Borst (Charity Boucher); grandchildren, Jason and Jacob Moritz, David, Brian, Joseph, Caitlin and Elizabeth Wright, Jessica Brelje, Alexx and Tyler Borst; 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Nadine Schuman, Rosemary (Dave) Schuman, Marlene (Bill) Hanek, Cindy (Dave) Zellmer; brothers, Larry and Jim Borst; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 8th at 11:00 AM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings with a visitation one hour prior. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Borst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

