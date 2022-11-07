Richard Darwin Knott

KENYON — Richard Darwin Knott, 85, of Kenyon, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Knott, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 12
Visitation
Saturday, November 12, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Michaelson Funeral Home - West Concord
204 Eugene Street
West Concord, MN 55985
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 12
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 12, 2022
11:30AM
Hegre Lutheran Church
51939 State Highway 56
Kenyon, MN 55946
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments