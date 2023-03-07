Richard Charles Dick Dahl

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
APPLE VALLEY — Richard Charles Dahl, age 87, of Apple Valley, previously of Faribault, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, while surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Apple Valley. Deacon Jennifer Schneider will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.