Raymond Jerome Chavie

FARIBAULT — Raymond was born on January 19th, 1938 in Faribault MN. Joined the US Navy at 17. Was a Senior Chief Petty Officer (SPCO) Rank E8 Machinist's mate In the Navy. Moved to Maine when he retired from the Navy. There he owned a Hobby farm and ran his own Mechanic shop. He also worked for Maine Drilling and Blasting and various side jobs. He moved back to Minnesota and owned another Hobby farm in MN. worked as a Diesel Mechanic at ABC Bus. Was active in the Cambodian community. He also worked as a Well driller at Kaderlik Well Drilling. He worked as a contractor and built Townhomes, would buy and flip properties, and in his later years had his own handyman business. He was a jack of all trades and was always busy doing something loved working with his hands. He was proud of his service to his country. He loved living in the country, He loved hunting and fishing. Loved to BS and Wheel and Deal with the car salesmen at the dealership. Loved playing Euchre, Pinochle, and Cribbage. He loved pecan pie. Was Elder in the Mormon church.

