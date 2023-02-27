FARIBAULT — Raymond H. "Ray" Lambert, age 93 of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at The Emeralds of Faribault following an extended illness.
Raymond Hillary, the son of Bert and Stella (Caron) Lambert was born on December 13, 1929 in Faribault. Ray served in the U.S. Army Air Force during the Korean War. On April 17, 1951 he was united in marriage to Helen Kosanda at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, MN. Helen preceded him in death on December 5, 2018. After his service time Ray worked at Merrill's Tire for a short time until he started his own business, Ray Lambert Farm Service Oil Co. Ray owned and operated this business until 1973 when he began working at the Concrete Materials plant in Dundas as a loader operator. He retired in 1984. Ray and Helen lived at French Lake for 42 years and moved to Faribault in 2016. Ray enjoyed refurbishing old tractors and going to auctions with his brother Gerry. He loved working on things and wasn't afraid to take on new projects and enjoyed watching TV.
He is survived by three sons, Steve (Patty) Lambert, Mark (Lori) Lambert and David (Laura) Lambert, all of Faribault; by 9 grandchildren, Travis (Kristin) Lambert, Jon Lambert, Ryan Lambert, Maia Lambert, Ellen Lambert (Mike Engrav), Mikesha Lambert (David), Miranda (Jake) Brady, Cassandra (Josh) Malecha and Larissa Lambert (Alex Gardner); by 14 great grandchildren; by his brother Gerald Lambert of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his daughter, Sally Lambert, two sons, John and James Lambert and by his grandson, Jamie Lambert.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, MN with Fr. Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.