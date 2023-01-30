FARIBAULT — Raymond C. Liverseed, age 89, of Faribault, died on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A private service will be held for the family.
Raymond Charles, son of Thomas R. and Elizabeth A. (Stam) Liverseed, Sr. was born on September 19, 1933, in Faribault. He married Janice Gare on April 4, 1959, in Faribault. He was formerly employed by Faribault Foods, Shattuck - St. Mary's School and the Faribault Regional Center as boiler engineer. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping with his family. He also enjoyed flea markets and garage sales.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; one daughter, Lisa (and Pete) Dahl of Faribault; five grandchildren, Michael (and Danielle) Paulson of AZ, Capt. Kaleb (and Tess) Dahl of Germany, Isaac (and Jennifer) Dahl of Lonsdale, Samuel Dahl of Faribault and Jackson Dahl of Faribault; seven grandchildren; one brother, Ralph "Buck" (and Darlene) Liverseed of Faribault; three nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Richard Liverseed and Thomas J. Liverseed, Jr.
