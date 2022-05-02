TYLER, TEXAS — Ramona M. Kubes, age 92, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Faribault, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Memorial Service at the Boldt Funeral home in Faribault on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Matthew Lane, Pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault prior to the memorial service.
No visitation will be held at the funeral home.
Ramona M. Kubes (Meyer), the daughter of Walter and Martha (Schulz) Meyer, was born on May 24, 1929, in Scott County, MN - rural Webster. She attended country school and later Trinity Lutheran School in Faribault. She was confirmed in 1942. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1946. While still in high school she worked at the Security National Bank. She married Blaze Kubes on June 9, 1947, in Faribault. In later years she worked at Farmer Seed, and 24 years at the State Bank of Faribault.
She is survived by a brother Robert (Kathy) Meyer of Faribault; one daughter, Pat (and Art) Meland of Tyler, TX; four grandchildren Mindi Kline, Tim Meland, Jenny Caza, and Cathy Meland; special grandson Jeff Spitzack; three great grandchildren, Bree KIine, Ethan Kline, and Laila Welsh; one great-great-grandson; brother-in-law Ralph Kubes, sister-in-law Eileen Kubes and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son Dennis Kubes; four brothers, Harold, George, Marvin and Carl Meyer; and two sisters, Lorraine Keene and Judy Spitzack.