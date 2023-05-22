FARIBAULT — Phyllis R. Morgan, 101, of Faribault, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
FARIBAULT — Phyllis R. Morgan, 101, of Faribault, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Memorial services will be held in Phyllis's honor at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on June 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Carrie Chatelaine officiating. Private interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on June 4th.
Phyllis Ruth, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Kuhlman) Glor was born on September 16,1921, in Faribault. She was married to Bernard Perron and later to Laverne Morgan. Phyllis was a dedicated employee of the Faribault Senior High School Lunch Program for 25 years and an avid sewer, making custom pieces for her clients and family.
Phyllis was a member of the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. She was active in the community serving as a member of the VFW and District One Hospital Auxiliaries and quilting with her church circle. In her free time, Phyllis enjoyed reading, crosswords, playing cards and bingo.
Phyllis will be remembered as a kind, caring mother, and grandmother and friend. She is survived by daughters, Beverly Benner, Kay Ranslow, and son, Jerome Perron, eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses; sister, Dorothy Wutschke; brother, Donald Glor; and two sons-in-law, Robert Benner and Jack Ranslow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First English Lutheran Church.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
