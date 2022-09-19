Peggy Ann Jorgenson

MANKATO, MN — Peggy Ann Jorgenson, age 67, of Mankato, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato following complications from PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), Alzheimer's, and Bullous Pemphigoid.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Jorgenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments