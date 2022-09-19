MANKATO, MN — Peggy Ann Jorgenson, age 67, of Mankato, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato following complications from PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), Alzheimer's, and Bullous Pemphigoid.
Memorial service will be held at 12:30pm, Friday, September 23, 2022 at Northview ~ North Mankato Mortuary (2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, MN 56003) with visitation starting at 10:30am. Please share a memory of Peggy with her family, view her video tribute, and watch her service livestreamed at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Peggy was born February 26, 1955 in Mankato to Richard and Harriet (Holzapfel) Brossard and attended grade school in Mankato. Her family moved to New Jersey and later returned to Minnesota, and she graduated from Faribault High School. She married Paul Bailey, and they were blessed with two daughters, Rebecca and Beth. Peggy was later introduced to Dennis Jorgenson and they were married on May 18, 1996. Together, Peggy and Dennis enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Jamaica, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. Above all, Peggy treasured time spent with family at their pool.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Dennis Jorgenson of Mankato; daughter, Becky (Jaysen Alexander) Bailey of Mankato and her children, Breanna and Mackenzie; daughter, Beth (Terry) Wachter of Mankato and their children, Michael (Bre), Allison (Blake), William (Angel), Chassidy (Alex), and Renee (Steffen); step-daughter, Tanya (Nate) Scherf of Eau Claire, WI and their children, Annaka and Dalaney; step-son, Shane Jorgenson and Eau Claire, WI; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Dawsyn, Belladonna, Bentley, Delilah, Elliot, and Rusty; siblings, Bonnie (Warren) Smith, Dianne White, and Tom Brossard; and sisters-in-law, Patty Ann Giese, Carol (Dallas) Pillan; and Janette Rortvedt.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; step-son, Travis Jorgenson; and brothers-in-law, Carl White, Bud Giese, and Dave Rortvedt.
