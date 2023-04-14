FARIBAULT — Paul D. Johnson, age 76, of Faribault, MN, passed away April 13, 2023, at his home following an extended illness.
Paul was born on September 14, 1946 to Marianne (Kubesh) and Marvin Johnson. He was raised on a century farm in rural Hector, MN. In high school he was active in FFA. He was awarded the State Farmer degree. Being his dad's right-hand man and the farm were important to him.
He served in the Navy and attended South Dakota State University. He met Donna at SDSU and they were married in a chapel in Spearfish Canyon, SD on July 10, 1971. They moved to Faribault in 1972 where Paul began a 43-year long career at Faribault Foods. After retirement he enjoyed all of Avery's activities, his garden, woodworking, and helping the "gentleman farmer" with field work.
Paul's physical heart may have been weak, but his spiritual heart was strong. His heart held a special love for his wife of 51 years. He was a caring husband and always supportive of Donna's creative endeavors. Together they enjoyed finding the hidden gems in out-of-the-way places.
His heart was full of love for his children, his son Alan (and Noel) and his daughter Lynette (and David) Rein, and his grandchild, Avery Rein. He was proud of their accomplishments, but he was especially proud of the caring and compassionate adults they have all become. Paul enjoyed spending time with Avery and assisting his children with any project.
His heart cherished the friends and coworkers he has met along the way. The adventures and sometimes misadventures have been the subject of many of his stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, Alan and his wife Noel; his daughter, Lynette Rein and her husband, David; and by grandchild, Avery Rein. He is also survived by a brother, Wayne Johnson, sisters, Luanne Turrentine (William), Norine Eckstrom (Mark), and by a nephew and nieces.
As Paul and Donna started their lives together in the Black Hills of SD, Paul will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Church, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
