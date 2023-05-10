AMADO, AZ — Patrick Gallagher, age 74 of Amado, AZ passed away on April 24, 2023.
Pat was born to Edward and Eva Gallagher on January 4, 1949 in Faribault, MN. He discovered his love for cars at a young age and started working in shops to expand his knowledge to apply to his personal cars. After graduating high school, he soon began working on railroad machinery, establishing a reputation for getting the job done correctly and foreseeing outcomes of different actions. Pat built strong trust with his co-workers in his 43-year career with Loram.
Pat enjoyed great conversation and good laughs with family and friends over steak dinner. He always had jokes and conversation topics to keep everyone engaged. He'd teach the ones around him and always found time to offer advice to fit their needs. When facing a problem in his work, Pat would always find the solution.
Pat is survived by his two children, Madeline and Patrick. He is also survived by his older brother, Ed.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Clayton Forner officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.