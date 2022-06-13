Patricia Joan Pat Armagost

FARIBAULT — Patricia Joan Armagost, age 90, of Faribault, passed away peacefully, June 11, 2022 after a 10 year battle fighting fiercely against Alzheimer's Disease. Patricia Joan was born on December 31,1931 to Marvin and Nettie (Eley) Simonton in Minneapolis, MN. She was the apple of her parents eye and their only child.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert V. Armagost Sr. on September 23, 1950 and blessed with 2 children Robert (Bobby) Jr. and Paula Jean. Patricia was a long time employee of Donaldson's Co. where she retired from and lived life to the fullest.
There was never a dull moment around Patricia with her uncanny wit and quite often a twinkle in her eye which told you some shenanigans were brewing. A fun, loving person yet also a force to be reckoned with some would say. Patricia was a proud long term member of Minnesota Chapters for Eastern Star-Masonic Lodge Plymouth Chapter #19 and Faribault Lodge #9 AF & AM. In March of 1964 she became the youngest woman to be elected at the time as Worthy Matron and was also later elected Worthy Matron in the Faribault Chapter. Patricia and Robert were also involved in Jobe's daughters and Robbinsdale Demolay with their children and guiding other young lives.
Patricia loved many things such as traveling, music, dancing, The Andy Griffith Show, mint chip ice cream and any form, any flavor of chocolate but her greatest fondness was her family. You could always hear her bragging to anyone within earshot what wonderful men her husband and son were, how handsome her great grandsons had grown to be, how beautiful her great granddaughter is or how much she appreciated her granddaughter and loved her daughter in law. Patricia made it known how proud of them all she was. She had many stories to tell about her father working the horses, her mother's beautiful crocheting and her favorite Uncle Ben as a police officer.
Patricia is survived by her granddaughter Lisa (Armagost) & Shane Rasmussen of Morristown, Great Grandchildren Adam Stadler of Kilkenny, Laney (Stadler) & Grant Pope of Waterville, Derek Stadler of Colorado, and Tanner Rasmussen of New Richland. Daughter in Law Cheryl (Charlie) Fleck of Warsaw, daughter Paula (Gregg) Cattanach of Georgia. Bonus children Linda Stadler of Faribault, Diane Smart of Florida, bonus grandchildren April (Garrett) Dupont, Heather Neal, Tessa DeKnaep of Belgium and many nieces and nephews. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Robert Sr., son Robert (Bobby) Jr., great grandson Blake Robert Stadler, and her parents Marvin and Nettie Simonton. Prior to her death Patricia had made the honorable decision to donate her body to the University of Minnesota Medical Program to help further medical research. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date with her final resting place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. At this time we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Brighton Hospice and Mill City Senior Living for the wonderful care they gave to our grandmother, Patricia.