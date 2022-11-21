Pastor Garry L. Rosenau

FARIBAULT — Pastor Garry L. Rosenau, age 67, of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

