FARIBAULT — Pastor Garry L. Rosenau, age 67, of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Garry Lovell, the son of Leonard and Irene Alice (Harrison) Rosenau was born on April 26, 1955 in Austin, MN. He attended Twin Rivers Community School in Bode, IA and graduated with the class of 1973. On August 11, 1974 he was united in marriage to Linda Carver in Mount Pleasant, IA. Garry attended Iowa Central Community College, Iowa Wesleyan College and later Minnesota Bible College and became an Ordained Minister with the Church of Christ. Garry began his ministry in Coldwater, MI and later Hillsdale, MI. In 1990 they moved to Faribault and for over 32 years Garry served the Faribault Church of Christ as its Pastor. Garry loved his congregation and loved serving them. He loved God and loved studying the Bible and sharing its words with others. He was a hard worker and had a strong work ethic no matter what he was doing for work. For over 25 years Garry also worked at Hy-Vee in Faribault and for many years was the manager of the gas station. Garry took great pleasure in mowing his lawn and shoveling snow. It was his time to pray and talk with God. He loved his family and enjoyed being with all of them. He was an avid football fan and especially enjoyed cheering for the Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Faribault Church of Christ with Pastor Michael Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.
He is survived by his wife Linda Rosenau; by his children, Traci Ranslow and her children, Josiah (Marissa), Isaiah, Rebekah and Nathaniel; Chad (Jerica) Rosenau and their children, Carson and Gracelynn; and Kati Rosenau; by his brother, Christian Rosenau and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, James Harrison and Michael Rosenau.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.