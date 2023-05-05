FARIBAULT — Pamela Jean Rasmussen, age 78, passed away peacefully at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on May 3, 2023 with her children by her side.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Henry L. Doyle, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home on Monday, May 8th from 4 to 7 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Pam was born April 28, 1945 in Faribault to Cecyle and Lowell Kuntze. She had two younger brothers, Tom and Wesley. Pam graduated from Faribault High School in 1963. She was married and raised 3 children. She enjoyed running a home daycare for many years before beginning her career at Nelson's SuperValu. She was a very loving person who opened her house to many in need of a home. Pam enjoyed listening to her talking books and she loved her kitties, Pumpkin and Shadow. She loved driving and taking long road trips while listening to her lifetime heart throb, Elvis! Pam's family was everything to her. She will be missed and remembered by many.
She is survived by two daughters, Roni (Ron) Lehmberg and Angie Gates; son, Danny (Carol) Rasmussen; brother, Thomas (Ann) Kuntze and uncles, Mark (Judy) Code and Bob Kuntze. She is grandmother to seven, Ashley Wantoch, Matthew Lehmberg, Bradley Borst, Andrew Borst, Anna Gates, Matthew Adams, Sara Christianson and 14 great grandchildren.
Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley; parents, Cecyle (Code) Kuntze and Lowell Kuntze.