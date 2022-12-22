Otto Gjerald

FARIBAULT — Otto (Ole) Marvin Gjerald, age 90 of Faribault, died on December 21, 2022, at Faribault Senior Living.
Otto the son of Otto Albert and Mina Gladys (Stumo) Gjerald, was born on August 12, 1932, in Wayzata, Minnesota. He graduated from Big Fork School in 1950. After graduating, he served in the United States Navy for 4 years during the Korean War and later attended college at the University of Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Lois Erickson at Oak Knoll Lutheran Church in Minnetonka, Minnesota, on March 7, 1959. The couple lived in Bloomington, Duluth, and Mankato, before moving to Faribault, Minnesota, with their three children in 1968, making Faribault their lifelong home. He worked in the tire and car industry his whole life and owned and operated Merrill Service Center in Faribault from 1968 until 1981. He also enjoyed working on his stamp collection, golfing, fishing, reading, playing Euchre, and most of all spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; three children, Rick (and Nancy) Gjerald of Faribault, Pete (and Connie) Gjerald of Farmington, and Tina (and Bob) Jacobson of Faribault; his grandchildren, Tara Gjerald, Steven (and Laura) Gjerald; step grandchildren, Jordyn (and Keaton) Matthies, Robyn (and Nate) Holmberg, Jeremy (and Brooke) Jacobson, Tyler (and Chantel) Jacobson, Alexa (and Mark) Jacobson; his great grandchildren, Sydnie Gjerald, Hailey Prokopec, Aiden Prokopec, Chloe Gjerald, Alice Gjerald; and his step great grandchildren, Grace Holmberg, Bradley Holmberg, Charlie Jacobson, Nora Jacobson, Rayna Jacobson, Elijah Rauchman and Oliver Walton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at The Elks Lodge in Faribault on April 1, 2023.
Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
