APPLE VALLEY — Orville Bollenbach, age 91, formerly of Nerstrand, MN passed away on October 13, 2022, after a short, but difficult battle with Covid.
Orville was born in Faribault, MN, the youngest of five children to Susan and Melvin Bollenbach. He was united in marriage in Minneapolis, MN to Zelda West. They lived in Nerstrand for many years. He worked as a tool and die maker for Contour Plastics in Bloomington, MN and also had his own machine shop in Nerstrand doing repairs for customers. They retired to Mesa, AZ. After several years they moved back to MN to be closer to family and lived in Onamia, MN for many years before moving to Faribault, and then eventually Apple Valley.
He was preceded in death by his wife Zelda of 69 years in 2020, his parents Susan and Melvin, sister Marcella Wagner, and brothers Darrell, Alben and Merrell Bollenbach. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Mike) Bateman; and grandsons, Matthew and Joseph.
A private memorial service and burial of ashes will be held in the spring at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis.
A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful staff of the Arbors at Orchard Path in Apple Valley.
To plant a tree in memory of Orville Bollenbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.