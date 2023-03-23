OKLEE — Oliver Kimbro of Oklee, died Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at the age of 86 as a result of a vehicle accident near Thief River Falls.
Visitation for Oliver will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Johnson Funeral Service in Oklee, MN. Oliver will be interred with his beloved wife at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park cemetery in Faribault in a private ceremony this summer.
Oliver was born February 12, 1937 to James Kimbro and Bessie (Bailey) Kimbro. He attended school in Waterville, Minnesota. He married Mary Jane Walters on October 13, 1966 at Hope United Methodist Church in Faribault, MN, and they lived in Faribault Minnesota throughout their marriage.
Oliver worked at Mercury in Faribault for 30 years. He loved visiting with is good friends Mae and Gloria as well as with everyone he met. And he would stop to visit anytime, everywhere he went. Besides visiting, he liked doing scrap iron work, trips to the casino, working in his yard with the scrap iron and splitting wood.
Oliver is survived by his children, Ralph of Oklee and Brian of Faribault; grandchildren, April (Trapper Stine) Kimbro of Trail, Brenton (Samantha) Gerholdt of Oklee, Dustin Gerholdt of Burnsville, MN; great-grandchildren, Robert, Mason, Izayah, Mackenzie, Isaac, Spencer, Liam, Kayden, Austin, Addyson & Joshua; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 1999, his parents, his daughter-in-law, Renee, in 2020, and his siblings, Lola, Jim, Ben and Bill.
May his memory ever be blessed.
