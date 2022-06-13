Norma L. Krampitz

FARIBAULT — Norma L. Krampitz, age 84 of Faribault, MN died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at The Emerald's of Faribault following a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with the Rev. Dan Lazicki of Bethel Ridge Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.

Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

