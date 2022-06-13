...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
FARIBAULT — Norma L. Krampitz, age 84 of Faribault, MN died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at The Emerald's of Faribault following a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with the Rev. Dan Lazicki of Bethel Ridge Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.