SHAKOPEE, MN — Norma Jean Howe, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022. Many family members visited Norma over the last few weeks and days to share memories and wish her peace. Norma was born April 18, 1937, to John and Marian (Wharton) Campbell in Rochester, Minn. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1955.
In 1963, Norma met her husband, Roy Edward Howe. They were married on February 24, 1964, at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minn. From this union, Roy adopted Julie Lynn. Roy and Norma also had two other children from this union: Johanna Rose and Josh Charles.
Roy and Norma purchased a 69-acre farm in Lonsdale, Minn. in 1970 and moved from Minneapolis to the countryside where they lived for 46 years. Norma was regularly active in church teaching Sunday School, Confirmation, and participating in youth programs. She was active as a Boy Scouts of America committee chairperson, producing five Eagle Scouts from her troop. Norma was known for her many sewing, embroidery, and quilting projects. She loved attending auctions and collecting antiques, especially glass paperweights and hat pins. She created special memories with her children and grandchildren on the farm, during several vacation trips, and never missing life events like baptisms, confirmations, graduations, and weddings.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband Roy, and sister, Mary (Campbell) Johnson. She is survived by children: Julie, Johanna (Chris) and Josh (Rebecca); grandchildren: Andy (Laura), Hannah (Tucker), Kristen, Erin, and Justin; and great grandchildren: Elliot, Sylvia, and Hazel; and several nieces and nephews from the Howe, Johnson, and Nazaroff (Campbell) families.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lonsdale Food Shelf or Peace Center in New Prague, Minn. in memory and honor of Norma.
A funeral service for Norma will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church in Lonsdale, Minn. Fellowship will follow.