Naomi E. Johnson

OWATONNA — Naomi Ellen Johnson, 85, of Owatonna, died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis.
She was born December 10, 1936 in (place) the youngest of seven children to August & Irene (Kuehn) Boese.
As the child of a Pastor, the family lived in a number of places. While attending college, she met Jerald Johnson. The couple married on June 20, 1959 at Fountain Church near Hustler, Wisconsin. They lived in a number of places over the years including, Milwaukee, Minnetonka, rural Faribault, Winona and Owatonna.
Naomi was a nurse and worked a number of years at District One Hospital in Faribault. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, was a prolific reader and kept up on current events.
She is survived by children, Heidi Hart of Mesquite, NV, Mark Johnson of Madison, AL and Jill (Brad) Hanson of Prior Lake, MN; grandchildren, Dan (Katie) Kuhn, Sarah (Aaron) Jameson, Anja Johnson, Sage Johnson, Jake Hanson and Josh Hanson and great grandchildren Kloie, Kidan, and Jaynie Kuhn and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Irene; husband, Jerald "Jerry" Johnson; son-in-law, Gary Hart and six siblings, siblings, Arnold Boese, Henry Boese, Ardis Suhrcke, Margaret Sikkink, Robert Boese, Frances Wilson.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Morehouse Place Fireside Room, 353 Lemond Road in Owatonna on July 16, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
