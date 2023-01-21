Muriel Jeanette Mur Jensen

SNOHOMISH, WA — Muriel “Mur” Jeanette Paula Jensen passed away on November 6, 2022. Mur was born on December 14, 1936, the first child and only daughter of Walter and Pauline (Dutcher) Buendorf. She spent her childhood in Faribault, MN, and later studied at Mankato State College, where she earned a teachers certificate. It was there that she also met her future husband, William “Bill” Jensen.

