Muriel Jeanette Mur Jensen

SNOHOMISH, WA — Muriel “Mur” Jeanette Paula Jensen passed away on November 6, 2022. Mur was born on December 14, 1936, the first child and only daughter of Walter and Pauline (Dutcher) Buendorf. She spent her childhood in Faribault, MN, and later studied at Mankato State College, where she earned a teachers certificate. It was there that she also met her future husband, William “Bill” Jensen.
They were married on June 7, 1958, and lived in White Bear, MN, where Mur taught elementary school until moving to Glacier, MT, when Bill started working for the National Park Service. From Glacier to Rocky Mountains, CO, to Santa Fe, NM, to Big Bend, TX, to Cape Cod, MA, to Lake Mead, NV, wherever Mur went, she accumulated lifelong friends who appreciated her easygoing nature, quirky sense of humor, and overall spunkiness.
After leaving the Park Service, Mur and Bill became owners/managers of a KOA Kampground in Yakima, WA for 22 years. Upon retiring, the first thirteen years were spent traveling, with home based in Tucson, AZ, after which they relocated back to Washington to be closer to family.
Mur was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two of her brothers, Theodore “Ted” and Dennis “Den” Buendorf. She is survived by daughter Cheryl (Rich) McCutchan, son Dan Jensen, son Robert (Kim) McRae, brothers Donald “Don” and Thomas “Tom” Buendorf, and six grandchildren, Jordyn, Nathan, Josie, Thomas, Jesse, and Isaac.
A memorial service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, WA in the spring of 2023.
