Mildred Tatge

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
FARIBAULT — Mildred M. Tatge, age 100, of Faribault passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling township, Rice County on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker officiating. Interment will be at the St. John's Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Mildred Marie, the daughter of Harry and Edna (Bosshart) Meyer was born on August 19, 1922, in Faribault. On September 25, 1940, she married Earl W. Tatge. Together they farmed in Richland township where they raised their 12 children. Mildred was a life-long member of St. John's and an active member of the Women's Guild. She helped found and was a leader of the Richlanders 4-H Club. Mildred enjoyed quilting, baking and decorating wedding cakes, gardening and canning food items. Mildred and Earl enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and drove their horses in many parades. They retired from farming in 1980 and moved to town. After 64 years of marriage, the love of her life died on January 27, 2005. In 2006 Mildred moved to an apartment. In 2013, she moved to Faribault Senior Living, where she lived until her death.
She is survived by her children Diane Donkers Olson (and Jerry), Audrey Temple, Luverne (and Judy) Tatge, Barb (and Jim) Zahn, Mike (and Debbie) Tatge, Bruce Tatge (and Sue Kuehne), Marvin (and Mary) Tatge, Roxie (and Steve) Deike, Rebecca Tatge (and Doug Spike) and Randy (and Leann) Tatge; 34 grandchildren; 76 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; a son, Ronald; a daughter, Carol Tousignant; sons-in-law, Cy Donkers, David Tousignant, Steve Temple and Dennis Tousignant; grandchildren Paul and Amy Zahn; one brother, Darrell (and Doris) Meyer; one sister Dorothy (and Orville) Tatge.