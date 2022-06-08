FARIBAULT — Michelle Turner, age 55, of Faribault, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
Michelle Mary, the daughter of Wayne and LaDonna (Helgeson) Berge was born on September 20, 1966 in Faribault. She attended Faribault Senior High School and graduated with the class of 1985. On March 4, 2005 she was united in marriage to Jeffrey Turner in Las Vegas, NV. Michelle worked for over 32 years for the State of Minnesota, starting at the Faribault Regional Center and retiring from the Faribault Correctional Facility. Michelle enjoyed any time that she could spend with her family. She enjoyed reading books, trips to the casino and going out to eat at the Hubble House was her favorite to go to.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Turner of Faribault; by her daughters, Elizabeth and (Nate) Howard and Jordan Turner, both of Faribault; by her stepchildren, Jessica (Ben) Busa of Dalzell, SC and Joshua (Monica) Turner of Prior Lake, MN; by two grandchildren; by her siblings, Mark (Tracey) Berge of Lewisville, TX, Deb (Mike) Kelly of Faribault, Dean (Cat) Berge of Gulf Breeze, FL and Cheryl Berge of Brooklyn Park, MN; sister-in-law, Donna Rae Berge of Faribault; and by nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and LaDonna Berge, brother, Stephen Berge, niece, Cassie Maxon, nephew, Raymond Berge and aunts and uncles.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Wednesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.