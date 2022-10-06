Michael W. Peterson

MOORESVILLE, NC — Michael W. Peterson, age 54, of Mooresville, NC, and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center in Huntersville, NC, following an extended illness.

