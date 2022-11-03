Michael J. Karp

FARIBAULT — Michael John Karp, son of Michael Peter Karp and Mary Catherine Purfeerst, was born in Faribault, MN on June 27, 1927 and passed away on November 2, 2022, with his children at his side.

