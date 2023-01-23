FARIBAULT — Maureen A. Bongers, age 66, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023.
Maureen Ann was born on October 22, 1956, in Northfield, MN, to William and Margaret (Smith) Hagerty. She graduated from Northfield High School with the class of 1975. She married James Bongers on December 27, 1985, at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Northfield. Maureen worked at Farmer Seed and Nursery for seven years, then as a law assistant at Lampe Law in Northfield for 10 years. She enjoyed quilting and gifted the most beautiful quilts to family and friends and enjoyed prepping, cooking, and preserving the produce from their bountiful garden. Maureen and Jim enjoyed their nature drives, checking out the scenery and the many birds that she would spot. She loved birds and her feeders were busy with many species. Most of all, Mema jumped at every opportunity to watch her grandkids grow, play and learn.
She is survived by her husband, James Bongers; children, Matt Bongers (Megan) and Keely Stults (Ben); grandchildren, Gulliver and Rory Bongers, and Bodie Stults; sisters, Judy Berge and Peggy Christensen (Robert); brothers, Dan Hagerty, Jim Hagerty (Lori), Pat Hagerty (Cheryl), Bill Hagerty (Pat), John Hagerty (Mia), Tim Hagerty (Nancy); sisters-in-law, Pam Toepper (Randy), Lorie Nelson (Mark), Cindy Mitchell (Derald), and Terry Bongers; brother-in-law, Ron Bongers (Pam); many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret; parents-in-law, Don and Pat Bongers; brother, Larry Hagerty; sister, Mary Jane Hagerty; brother-in-law, Ken Berge; and nephew, Christopher Hagerty.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of Maureen.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.