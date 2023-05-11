MORRISTOWN — Mary "Stacy" Freeman, age 47 of Morristown, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2023 at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Mary Stacy, the daughter of Gene and Mary Jane (Wytaske) Hart, was born on March 3, 1976 in Faribault, MN. Stacy grew up in Faribault and attended the Faribault High School. She was united in marriage to Caleb Freeman on January 7, 2003 at Harvest Time Bible Church in Faribault. She worked for Jennie O Turkey Store prior to their marriage and was a stay-at-home mom and dog breeder after that. Stacy enjoyed fishing, gardening, spending time with her children, and attending family gatherings. She loved her dogs and cats. She had just started her own epoxy molding business.
Stacy is survived by her husband, Caleb; children, Derek Hart (Hailey Rasmussen), Mary Kayli Freeman (RJ Ramon), Daniel Freeman, and Delton Freeman; grandchildren, Delilah, Lily, Emmett, and Judah; siblings, Therese Hart, Brian Hart (Greg Marchini), and Angela Eisert; mother-in-law, Deb Freeman; sister-in-law, Amanda (Tom) Snitker; brother-in-law, Jacob Freeman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mary Hart; son, Dustin Hart; grandmother, Mary Wytaske; and father-in-law, Richard Freeman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault with Fr. George Grafsky, officiating. Interment will take place at the St. Patrick Church Cemetery in Shieldsville. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Mass.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.
