Mary Sharol A. Sherry Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS — Sherry Anderson, age 83 of Minneapolis. Sherry was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sibling and friend to many. Her strong faith guided her career as an oncology nurse at North Memorial Hospital. Sherry was very involved in community outreach and active in social justice groups. Her community at St. Gerards was very near and dear to her heart. Family was her priority as she demonstrated in so many ways. Survived by children, Peter (Emma Melcher) Anderson, Lisa (Charles) Scammahorn and Robert M. (Suzanne Rattigan) Anderson; grandchildren, Dina (Nick) Christenson, Simon, Echo, Oscar and Adette; great grandchild, Evie; siblings, Duff, Judi, Denny, Patricia, Mary "CheeChee" and Tony. Preceded in death by loving husband of 56 yrs, Robert G. Anderson; sister, Joani (Kuth); parents, Marceline and Duff Davidson. Mass of Christian Burial 11am, Monday Aug.1st at the Church of St. Gerard, 9600 Regent Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN with visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Entombment Gethsemane Cemetery.
