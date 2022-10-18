FARIBAULT — Mary M. Willaby, age 75, of Faribault, MN, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, following an extended illness.
FARIBAULT — Mary M. Willaby, age 75, of Faribault, MN, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, following an extended illness.
Mary Marguerite, the daughter of Matthew and Marguerite (Mehrkens) DeRosier, was born on January 22, 1947 in Duluth, MN. Mary attended Faribault High School, graduating with the Class of 1965. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Willaby, on August 28, 1965 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Mary worked as a Secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in Faribault for 37 years. While she wasn't working, Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking, playing cards, and spoiling her grandpuppies. Mary also enjoyed camping, RVing, and going on cruises with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Greg Willaby, Barb Willaby, and Bill (Jacquie) Willaby; daughter-in-law, Angela Willaby; special friend of the family, Brooke Stene; sisters-in-law, Florence (Elard) Olsen, Evelyn (Bruce Terry) Willaby, Karen Willaby and Diane Willaby; half siblings, Mary Jo (Ed Franks) Kennedy, Patti (Dale) Brenke, Bobby (Cindi) Wieland, and Jeff Wieland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; birth mother, Bonnie Wieland; husband, Denny; Son, Doug Willaby; sister, Cheryl (Dave) Wood; brothers-in-law, Alvin, Robert, Duane, and David (Sonia) Willaby.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Joe Pete officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at the church prior to Mass.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
