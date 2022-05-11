MORRISTOWN — Mary M. Nordmeier, age 74 of Morristown, died on Saturday May 7, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral services will be held at Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Elden Eklund officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, May 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Mary Margaret, the daughter of Robert and Lila (Bakker) Scholtes, was born September 11, 1947, in St. Paul. She graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1965. She married Ernest C. Nordmeier, Jr. on November 2, 1968. Mary received her LPN from Winona and worked at District One Hospital and Rice County DAC. She then received her RN degree and was employed as an industrial nurse for Jerome Foods and later worked for the American Red Cross. Mary also served as parish nurse for the Methodist churches in Morristown and Waterville. She was active at her church and enjoyed her Bible Study Fellowship and card club.
She is survived by her two sons, Carl Nordmeier (friend, Deni Schlemmer) of Mankato and David (and Nikki) Nordmeier of Elk River; four grandchildren, Avery, Henry, Anna & Chet; brother, Steven Scholtes of Merrifield; sisters-in-law, Maxine Nordmeier of Morristown and Patty Scholtes of St. Paul; her special friend, Gary Miller of Racine, WI; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernie and two brothers, James and John.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown.